Nigeria: COVID-19 - Reps Caucus Kicks Against Chinese Doctors

8 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

The Minority caucus of the House of Representatives has warned that bringing in medical personnel from China will expose Nigeria to more danger.

Leader of the caucus, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) therefore called on the federal government to rescind its decision to bring Chinese doctors into the country over the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the government should immediately jettison all its plans to host the team comprising of 18 Chinese medical doctors and other medical experts.

Elumelu said the federal government should consider the apprehensions expressed by Nigerians and professional bodies including the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) over the decision, in addition to widespread trepidations over the safety of medical equipment and kits from China now.

