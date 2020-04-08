Tanzania: Clear Your Payments, Tasota Tells Members

TANZANIA Society of Travel Agents (TASOTA) has reminded its members to settle payments according to agreement since there is no relief or extension given by IATA due to covid-19 pandemic.

TASOTA said yesterday failure to settle payment and refund of air tickets at this time may results into losing license to operate since IATA-International Air Transport Association-has not issued a waiver.

"During this crisis period, there has been no relief or time extension given by IATA in this regard which means agents must pay or simply lose their license to operate," TASOTA said in a statement.

The statement said further that "we ask all clients to have empathy and understanding for the travel community and settle payments according to your agreement with agent."

Normally, all the country travel agents are bound to pay IATA with either a seven or fourteen-day cycle. Since the airline industry faced a difficult time during the pandemic, local agents are advised to adhere with rules set by their international body.

"We urge all travelers who have purchased or will purchase travel service to understand and adhere to the current policies and payment cycles that they have with their agents," the statement said.

TASOTA also urged all travelers to pay for their ticket in full according to stipulated agreement with their agents, before looking for refund.

"Our member is also in turn expected to refund [a traveller] accordingly only once the refund has been processed and received by them," TASOTA said.

The statement said due to global situation with agents all over the world demanding refunds, IATA has elongated the timeframe for receipt of refunds and now takes 60 to 90 days.

"These are challenging times for us all and we ask all clients to have empathy and adhere to your terms of payment with your agent," TASOTA said.

Over 40 IATA accredited travel agencies are active members and are bound by TASOTA's constitution and code of ethical and professional standards.

Overall, IATA estimates that the coronavirus outbreak will lower airline revenues by 252 billion US dollars in this year, and a similar situation arises for airports.