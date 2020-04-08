Malawi: Our Aim Foundation Takes COVID-19 Prevention Campaign to Lilongwe

Our Aim Foundation (OAF) has expanded its initiative of promoting coronavirus disease (COVID-19) prevention to Lilongwe City after recently initiating the prevention program the disease in Mchinji district.

Speaking after a donation of reusable masks and soap at Area 3 Police Station and Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe on Monday, OAF Chairperson, Shobi Jiwa said his organisation prioritizes promoting good health among the people in the country.

"As an organisation, we focus on promoting good health of the people here in Malawi, for this reason following the pandemic of coronavirus which has affected many countries across the world including Malawi.

"We thought it wise to distribute reusable masks together with its Chichewa user manuals and soap to police and KCH in order to help police officers at the police and patients at the hospital to prevent themselves from COVID-19 and today we have donated at least 150 masks to police and 250 Masks to KCH," Jiwa said.

He added that, OAF envisions extending the donation to other institutions across the country including the military camps, prisons and orphanages, as one way of helping the government through the Ministry of Health in combating the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He also said the foundation is planning to start producing hand sanitizers which will be freely distributed to people in the country especially those who are in rural areas in order for them to protect themselves from coronavirus.

In his remarks, KCH Director, Jonathan Ngoma commended OAF for its gesture saying that it would help to minimize the spread of coronavirus in the country.

"With COVID-19 the most important tool is prevention and one of the prevention measures for this disease is masking.

"Hence we commend Our Aim Foundation for taking part in donating masks in institutions of the country as this will assist reduce the spread of coronavirus in our country," Ngoma said.

Commenting on the same, Lilongwe Police Assistant Commissioner, Sydon Mpina also applauded OAF for taking coronavirus prevention initiative to police, saying police officers deal with different people on daily basis hence the reusable masks would protect them from COVID-19.

"As police officers, we are vulnerable people to this pandemic of coronavirus as we handle different people who come with cases and we usually do not know where these people have been, for this reason Our Aim masks will at least assist us to prevent COVID-19 during our work," he explained.