Malawi: CRFA to Decide Fate of Dwangwa, Mlatho Mponela

The Central Region Football Association (CRFA) says it is meeting this Wednesday to agree on what to do with three places in the Central Region Chipiku League which were supposed to be taken by relegated Super League sides namely Masters Security, Dwangwa United and Mlatho Mponela.

The association has given the three sides up to Wednesday to tender their letters of participation despite closing registration last Saturday.

Vice General Secretary for CRFA, Antonio Manda, told a local radio station on Tuesday that the teams wrote the association to give them an extension while they were sorting some issues.

"We can't do otherwise. If they fail to register by Wednesday, our rules are clear that we can promote teams from Division One to take up their places," Manda said.

Reports indicate that the three teams are under serious financial constraints and it will be very difficult for them to participate this year.

Masters Security FC is consequently being sold.