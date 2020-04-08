Tunisia: Working Session Focuses On Efficiency of Rades Port Activities

Tunis/Tunisia — A working session on the efficiency of the Rades port activities was held on Tuesday in Tunis.

The meeting, chaired by Minister of State in charge of Transport and Logistics Anouar Maarouf focused on loading and unloading operations of cargoes, besides the collection and deposit of goods, within the framework of export and import operations.

Participants in this meeting, among the representatives of the customs services and ministry officials, pointed to the problems encountered in the port of Rades, citing in particular the lack of means for the collection of goods and the slowing down of the pace of cargo loading and unloading.

New measures were taken at the meeting to improve the profitability of the port, including the implementation of the 24-hour continuous work system to instantly monitor operations.