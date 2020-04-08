Cameroon: Earning a Living - Ndokoti Hustle and Bustle

Businesses are alive as usual in that part of the economic capital.

It is life as usual in Ndokoti one of the busiest area in the Douala III municipality. Located towards the west in Douala III sub division in Wouri Division, Ndokoti is always active round the clock. A sojourn in Ndokoti on Thursday April 2, reveals that people were busy carrying out different activities. It is business as usual, traffic is high, there is an over flow in persons, motorbikes, cars and trucks. Almost everyone seems to be running for an appointment. Traders are busy luring passersby to stop over and buy their products. Their products rangers from food stuff , dresses, bags, shoes, house whole equipment, electrical equipment, books, just to name a few. It's like a jungle as almost everything is sold at "Carrefour Ndokoti". The disorder in the commercial motorbike sector is rife as bike riders do things the way they want. In Ndokoti business are in shifts, while some business people come in the morning, others come in the afternoon while some at night, Mr Gouhue Able sells ladies handbags in Ndokoti, he disclosed that he comes to his business site at 5pm and retires at about 1 am. To him it is good business from 5pm to around 1am as that is when most people return from work. He confessed that he can sell at least CFA 50.000 a day but during festive seasons he sells about three times that amount daily. His profit is able to take care of his young family. Charline Tchachop sells fruits and makes huge sums of money daily. She said her customers are both men and women. She revealed that thieves and pick pockets are always around. She has been assaulted by thieves at least two times for her over five years that she has been selling in Ndokoti.