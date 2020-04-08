South Africa: President Kais Saied Holds Phone Talk With South Africa's President

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, on Tuesday, had a telephone conversation with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, focusing on bilateral cooperation and the health situation in the world and in Africa.

The two heads of state agreed on the need to combine efforts internationally to stem the coronavirus pandemic, said a statement from the Presidency.

In this regard, President Kais Saied spoke about Tunisia's initiative, which will shortly be presented to the United Nations Security Council.

"Security and peace in the world are now threatened," he warned.

For his part, the South African president said he backed Tunisia's initiative, the statement added.