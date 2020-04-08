Tunisia: Head of State Speaks By Phone With Who Director-General

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, on Tuesday afternoon, spoke by phone with Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The phone conversation focused on "the role of the organisation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic," said a statement from the Presidency.

The Head of State stressed "the need to unify efforts internationally to confront the new coronavirus (COVID-19), saying the measures taken so far have not made it possible to achieve the objectives expected by all mankind".

In addition, President Kais Saied called for the establishment of a legal framework at the level of the UN Security Council that will service as a reference to unify efforts to combat the pandemic.