Zimbabwe: Russia Backs Coventry, Mguni Appointments

7 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Russia have given the thumbs up to the election of the Zimbabwean duo of Kirsty Coventry and Anna Mguni to the World Anti-Doping Agency standing committees.

Coventry, who is also the Minister of Youth, Arts, Sport and Recreation, was last week unveiled as a member of the WADA Athlete Committee while veteran administrator and Zimbabwe Olympic Committee chief executive Mguni will serve in the Education Committee.

"The Embassy welcomes the election of the Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation of the Republic of Zimbabwe, an outstanding athlete, multiple winner and runner-up of Olympic Games Hon. Kirsty Coventry to the Athletes Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency," the Embassy said in a tweet this morning.

"The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Zimbabwe also welcomes the election of the Chief Executive Officer of Zimbabwe Olympic Committee Mrs. Anna Mguni to WADA Education Committee."

The appointments come as a huge vote of confidence in Zimbabwe's sports administrators. Coventry is also an International Olympic Committee Executive Board Member and an IOC Athlete Commission Chairperson. She will be part of a 12-member WADA Athlete Committee led by three-time Olympian Ben Sandford of New Zealand.

The Education Committee, where Mguni is now a member, provides expert advice, recommendations and guidance to organisation's management with respect to short-term education strategies and activities, and longer-term approaches to WADA's education programs. The Committee is also involved in the selection process of WADA-funded social science research projects.

