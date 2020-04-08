Tunisia: COVID-19 - President Kais Saied Meets With Legal Experts

Tunis/Tunisia — Legal issues related to the current situation and the crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were at the heart of a meeting that brought together Tuesday at the Carthage Palace President Kais Saied, Dean of the Faculty of Legal, Political and Social Sciences of Tunis, Naila Chaabane, former dean of this faculty Mohamed Salah Ben Issa and First President of the Administrative Court, Abdessalem Mehdi Grissia.

The meeting reviewed ways to address the crisis caused by this epidemic, according to a statement from the Presidency.