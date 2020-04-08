Zimbabwe: Why Bring Your Matters Before a 'Captured' Judiciary? - Zanu-PF

7 April 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

The ruling ZANU PF has denied any involvement in ongoing power struggles in the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party saying they are focused on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and achieving vision 2030 enunciated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he was inaugurated last in 2018.

This follows allegations by some members of opposition that the recent judgement by High Court which ruled that the incumbent Nelson Chamisa is not the legitimate leader of MDC was manipulated by the ruling party in order to destroy the opposition.

But in an interview with this publication, ZANU PF's Director of Information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi queried why the Nelson Chamisa led MDC took the matter to courts' if they knew the judicial system is captured.

"If they knew the judicial system is captured why did they bring up the matter to the court's' attention in the first place? It just tells you the quality of opposition we have in MDC.

"How many cases have they brought up to the courts and won? Just because this one did not go in their favour it's interpretation that the judicial systems are captured?" queried Mugwadi.

He rubbished the accusations saying the ruling party has got bigger fish to fry than to meddle in what goes on at Harvest House.

"All those accusations are nonsensical and unfounded. We have bigger things to worry about, we are actually saddened by the fact that we cannot celebrate our independence the usual way of gathering due to this global pandemic. We are more concerned about delivering on what we promised in our manifesto, that's what's on our table, we have no time to poke our nose in whatever that is happening at Harvest House.

"In any way, they are very minute parties in the political game so we don't have time to turn an eye at them.

"We have no reason to celebrate or frown over what happens in MDC. Look at how many parliamentary seats we hold and the magnitude of the presidential election victory. We have no reason whatsoever to react to them," said Mugwadi.

Meanwhile, cracks continue to widen in the MDC as party members are torn between Thokozani Khupe and Nelson Chamisa factions.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.