Eritrea: Contribution of Eritrean Defense Forces Units

7 April 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Units of the Eritrean Defense Forces contributed over 7 million and 260 thousand Nakfa in support of the effort being conducted by the people and Government of Eritrea to contain the spread of corona virus.

According to report, Eastern Command of the Eritrean Defense Forces contributed 1 million 600 thousand Nakfa, Western Command 1 million 250 thousand Nakfa, cooperative association of the Eritrean Naval Force 1 million 500 thousand Nakfa, Eritrean Air Force 100 thousand Nakfa, Mechanized Unit 500 thousand Nakfa, Border Patrol unit 100 thousand Nakfa, Eritrean Defense Forces Training Center 1 million Nakfa, staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces 1 million and 210 thousand Nakfa.

In related news Mr. Yosief Kidane with his wife Ms. Segen Gezai contributed 20 thousand Nakfa and 200 blankets, Ms. Zemzem Raja Ahmed 10 thousand Nakfa. As part of the noble societal values of the Eritrean people to support each other, Ms. Zemzem also decided that those families that have rented her house to stay free of charge until the corona virus pandemic is fully contained.

