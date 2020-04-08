Sudan: Minister - Sudan Is Key Party to Renaissance Dam Negotiations, Not Mediator

7 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof. Yasser Abbas, has said that Sudan is a key party in the ongoing Renaissance Dam negotiations, and it cannot play the role of a mediator who must be neutral.

The minister indicated in a press conference held via the social media yesterday that Sudan is negotiating to preserve its water rights in the Nile river and its tributaries, but at the same time it encourages cooperation among the three parties and believes in negotiations to reach a comprehensive agreement that preserves the rights of all and leads to sustainable regional cooperation.

He stressed that the safety of the dam is an inherent part of the negotiating issues and there is no complete agreement yet, indicating that there is a draft agreement prepared by the committee composed of the three parties and was negotiated in detail and most of its issues were agreed upon and few remain that need more negotiation.

The minister added there was no contradiction between the positions of the Sovereign Council and the government, but the issue of the Renaissance Dam and the negotiation on it is within the jurisdiction of the executive branch of the state, i.e. the Council of Ministers, explaining that the negotiations did not collapse, but Ethiopia requested that it be given an opportunity to conduct some internal consultations, expecting that it would be resumed in the near future.

The Minister of Irrigation indicated that there is a draft agreement drawn up by the committee composed of the three parties in coordination with the observers- the US Treasury and the World Bank - and there are few items of the agreement that need to be agreed upon, and that Sudan's position is clear as was confirmed in the last meeting at the end of last February, which is that there is no point in partially signing a draft agreement in which not all details have been completed.

