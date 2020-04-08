Sudan: Hamdouk to Visit Gezira State Next Week

7 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk is to participate during his visit to Gezira State next week in wheat crop harvesting campaign in the state during which he is to make inspection tour to a number of the sections of the Gezira Scheme.

The Director of Gezira Scheme Office, Dr. Abdel-Gadir Mohamed Ahmed, said that the farmers of the scheme would gain nearly SDG12 billon from the sale of the wheat crop for this year.

He explained that the Agricultural Bank would purchase the whole crop, predicting that this big sum of money would be a boost to the national economy as a whole and affect positively other economic sectors.

For his part, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Dr. Abdel-Gadir Tirkawi said Hamdouk's visit to Gezira Scheme comes in appreciation of the efforts exerted by both farmers and the management and employees of the scheme besides other related bodies, which contributed to realizing high productivity of wheat crop of 1.6 tons a feddan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.