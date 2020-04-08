Sudan: Hamdouk to Visit Gezira State Next Week

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk is to participate during his visit to Gezira State next week in wheat crop harvesting campaign in the state during which he is to make inspection tour to a number of the sections of the Gezira Scheme.

The Director of Gezira Scheme Office, Dr. Abdel-Gadir Mohamed Ahmed, said that the farmers of the scheme would gain nearly SDG12 billon from the sale of the wheat crop for this year.

He explained that the Agricultural Bank would purchase the whole crop, predicting that this big sum of money would be a boost to the national economy as a whole and affect positively other economic sectors.

For his part, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Dr. Abdel-Gadir Tirkawi said Hamdouk's visit to Gezira Scheme comes in appreciation of the efforts exerted by both farmers and the management and employees of the scheme besides other related bodies, which contributed to realizing high productivity of wheat crop of 1.6 tons a feddan.