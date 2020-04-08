Sudan: Two New Coronavirus Infections in Sudan

Khartoum — Epidemiological reports of the Federal Ministry of Health have confirmed recording of two new cases of coronavirus infection in Khartoum State.

This brings the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease to 14 till today, Tuesday, April 7, without registering new deaths, except for the two previously announced deaths.

The reports indicated that case number 13, a Sudanese in his 70s, who had neither a history of travel nor that of contact with an infected person.

While case number 14 is for a Sudanese in his 40s, who had contacts with a person who came from outside the country.

The Federal Ministry of Health indicated that it would announce a package of preventive measures during the day.

It called on all citizens to adhere to the health directives which are provided through the media and to call if they feel any symptoms or are in contact with any of the declared cases.