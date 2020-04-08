Sudan: Al Khatim Adlan Centre Hails Anniversary of April 6 Procession

Khartoum — Al Khatim Adlan Centre for Enlightenment and Human Development has affirmed in statement it issued Tuesday that the April 6 procession represented a turning point for the success of the Sudanese revolution that toppled Al Bashir and his corrupt and dictatorial regime.

The statement congratulated the Sudanese people on the occasion of the first anniversary of April 6 procession which led to the sit-in before the General Command.

Moreover, the statement hailed all the revolution's martyrs, the missing and the wounded.