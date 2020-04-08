Sudan: Fuel Crisis - 80,000 Tons of Diesel Arrive in Port Sudan

Port Sudan — Sudan's Ministry of Energy has announced that two ships loaded with 80,000 tons of diesel have arrived at Port Sudan.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Energy announced the arrival of two ships loaded with fuel. The ministry said that each ship is carrying 40,000 tons of diesel. They are "awaiting to complete some procedures at Port Sudan".

An official from the ministry claimed that these quantities of fuel plus the main refinery in Khartoum covering 45 per cent of the diesel might alleviate the current fuel crisis in the country. He pointed out that 18,000 tons of diesel were received and distributed to petrol stations on Saturday.

Sudan is suffering from a chronic shortage of fuel, which often results I long queues of motorists and rationing at petrol stations across the country. The shortage has also caused transport fares to rise dramatically, and impacts heavily on the logistics infrastructure that relies on lorries for much goods traffic in the country. There is also often a shortage of diesel to power mills, exacerbating an ongoing flour and bread shortage.

