Sudan: Khartoum March Marks Anniversary of Sudan Revolution

Khartoum — In the Sudanese capital Khartoum, a great number of demonstrators marched to mark the April 6 milestone in the 2019 Sudanese revolution; the day the protestors converged on the Sudanese general military headquarters and organised the sit-in that lasted for two months until the June 3 massacre.

On Monday, the police fired tear gas to disperse the protestors and blocked main roads leading to the military headquarter or the presidential palace. The demonstrations caused extreme Traffic congestion that compelled people to walk for long distances.

Some political parties issue statement marking the April 6 as a crucial date in the course of the revolution. However, the Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) issued a statement that advises its constituents and the people not to demonstrate due to the spread of the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

In eastern Sudan, the Resistance Committees commemorated the first anniversary of the sixth of April on Monday. Protestors chanted the revolution slogans 'freedom, peace justice'.

On Sunday, the local authority in Kassala issued a decision to close all shops in the market, except pharmacies, ovens, restaurants, and groceries as a precautionary measure.

