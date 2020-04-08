Sudan: Khartoum March Marks Anniversary of Sudan Revolution

7 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — In the Sudanese capital Khartoum, a great number of demonstrators marched to mark the April 6 milestone in the 2019 Sudanese revolution; the day the protestors converged on the Sudanese general military headquarters and organised the sit-in that lasted for two months until the June 3 massacre.

On Monday, the police fired tear gas to disperse the protestors and blocked main roads leading to the military headquarter or the presidential palace. The demonstrations caused extreme Traffic congestion that compelled people to walk for long distances.

Some political parties issue statement marking the April 6 as a crucial date in the course of the revolution. However, the Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) issued a statement that advises its constituents and the people not to demonstrate due to the spread of the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

In eastern Sudan, the Resistance Committees commemorated the first anniversary of the sixth of April on Monday. Protestors chanted the revolution slogans 'freedom, peace justice'.

On Sunday, the local authority in Kassala issued a decision to close all shops in the market, except pharmacies, ovens, restaurants, and groceries as a precautionary measure.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.