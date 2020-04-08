Sudan: Khartoum to Assess Poor Families in Case of Coronavirus Lockdown

Khartoum — The Commissioner of Khartoum locality issued a decision on Monday to carry out an urgent assessment into the situation of poor families, based on geographical divisions of the administrative units in the state as a precautionary measure against the spread of the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Commissioner explained that the decision is part of precautionary measures and preparations in case of imposing a complete lockdown in Khartoum state. "In case, of full curfew the poor families need help," he said.

The commissioner urged the authorities concerned to be precise in carrying out the assessment, it must be based on accoutre information to identify the target groups that need help.

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, Minister of Health Akram El Tom reported two new confirmed coronavirus cases in Sudan in a press statement yesterday. This brings the number of recorded Covid-19 cases in Sudan to 12. Two patients have died.

The Sudanese government imposed a Health Emergency on March 17, closing Sudan's land and air borders. A week later, a curfew was imposed, from 8 pm to 6 am. Schools and markets were closed, gatherings prohibited, and public transport to the states was banned.

After consultations with Sudan's Higher Committee for Health Emergencies on Thursday, the Council of Ministers decided to adopt a step-by-step approach concerning an entire lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.