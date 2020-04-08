Namibia: Geingob Appoints Governors

7 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

President Hage Geingob on Tuesday announced the appointment of regional governors, with new faces added to the list while six were retained.

The new appointments are former defence minister Penda ya Ndakolo (Oshikoto), Pijoo Nganate (Omaheke), Aletta Fredericks (//Kharas), Salamon April (Hardap), Neville Andre (Erongo), Bonifatius Wakudumo (Kavango East), Walde Ndevashiya (Ohangwena) and James Uerikua (Otjozondjupa).

Meanwhile, those who were the re-appointed in the regions they served are Sirkka Ausiku (Kavango West), Laura Mcleod-Katjirua (Khomas), Marius Sheya (Kunene), Erginus Endjala (Omusati), Elia Irimari (Oshana) and Lawrence Sampofu (Zambezi).

In a statement, press secretary Alfredo Hengari explained that governors are direct representatives of the president in the regions and are accountable to the president through the minister in the presidency, as per Article 1 of the Constitution.

"Today, president Hage Geingob made the appointments of governors following a process of consultations with regional and national leaders. The president spoke individually with the appointees, emphasising their new mandates and urgency with which they have to deliver on the agenda of regional development. Pursuant to the powers vested in the president of the Republic of Namibia by Articles 32(3)(i)(hh) and 110B (1) of the Namibian Constitution, read together with the provisions of the Special Advisors and Regional Governors Appointment Amendment Act, No. 15 of 2010, president Hage Geingob appoints the following persons as regional governors," he said.

Hengari said the governors will undertake an orientation course during which they will be acquainted with the work of the government and mandate expectations.

In the execution of their mandate as governors, they are expected to ensure effective service delivery, adhere to strong, honest and principled leadership; ensure maximum output within the context of limited financial resources, and promote, facilitate and strengthen measures to implement the empowerment and industrialisation policies of the government.

They are also expected to engage and listen to the voices of civil society, with the ultimate goal to improve the living standards of all Namibians.

"President Geingob expresses confidence and trust in the ability, commitment and fairness with which the appointees will discharge their duties and responsibilities as regional governors," the press secretary said.

