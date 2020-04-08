Sudan: Higher Committee for Health Emergency Studies Possibility of Total Blockdown in the Country

Khartoum — The higher committee for health emergency has mandated specialized committees to prepare final reports, in the light of which a decision will be taken by the higher committee on the total curfew or closure of many markets and crowded areas that are not related to the livelihood and basic needs of the citizens.

The higher committee for health emergency reviewed in its regular meeting Tuesday at the Friendship Hall the situation of coronavirus in the country and the efforts to address the spread of the pandemic.

In a press statement, the Minister of Culture and Information and member of the higher committee for health emergency, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said that the Ministry of Health has announced in its daily report the recording of the cases (13) and (14) of coronavirus: the first is for a man in the age of 70s, whose infection has not been determined whether it is coming from abroad or by contact with local transmission, while the second is for a person at the age of 40s, adding that they are receiving treatment in isolation and quarantine centers.

The minister indicated that the meeting has heard another report presented by the Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al-Toam, on increasing the Ministry's capacity for medical examination and its efforts to enhance the local industry in the areas of providing protective clothing for the medical staff and assisting cadres in this field.

He said that the committee has heard a report of the services committee on the arrangement of isolation, shelter and treatment centers, and ways to increase the capacity of these centers.

He said that the higher committee has taken a number of decisions and directives which included that the security services shall provide protection for the health cadres, the engineering and services committees from the phenomenon of assault by some elements of the regular forces and the cases of refusals faced by the services committee from some of the resistance committees in the quarters that refuse the choosing of some shelters and isolation centers in their areas.

He said that the Ministers of Finance, Industry and Trade and Social Development and Labor have presented reports on the ability of the Ministry of Finance to provide the required funds for the affected sectors if the total curfew is announced, besides the provision of basic commodities at reasonable prices, the suspension of work in the government sector so that the state can confront the outbreak and spread of the pandemic.