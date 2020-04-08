Sudan: Energy Minister - Ministry Works Hard to Provide Petroleum Products

Khartoum — Minister of Energy and Mining Eng. Adel Ali Ibrahim has affirmed that the Ministry is working hard and in full coordination with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning to provide petroleum products to cover consumption.

The minister outlined in a press statement, Tuesday, that these efforts include providing materials from local production for the Khartoum Refinery in Khartoum and from import to meet the need for consumption, pointing out to the presence of fuel vessels that need to complete financial procedures through the Ministry of Finance.

SUNA noted that the Ministry of Oil has requested $ 25 million to complete the procedures of the oil tankers stationed in Port Sudan.