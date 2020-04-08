Sudan: Energy Minister - Ministry Works Hard to Provide Petroleum Products

7 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Energy and Mining Eng. Adel Ali Ibrahim has affirmed that the Ministry is working hard and in full coordination with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning to provide petroleum products to cover consumption.

The minister outlined in a press statement, Tuesday, that these efforts include providing materials from local production for the Khartoum Refinery in Khartoum and from import to meet the need for consumption, pointing out to the presence of fuel vessels that need to complete financial procedures through the Ministry of Finance.

SUNA noted that the Ministry of Oil has requested $ 25 million to complete the procedures of the oil tankers stationed in Port Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.