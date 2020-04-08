Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Sends Get Well Message to UK PM Boris Johnson

7 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent a message wishing UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson a speedy recovery and return to good health.

Johnson was Monday moved into intensive care after his COVID-19 symptoms "worsened". He was admitted to hospital in London with "persistent symptoms" Sunday.

In a Twitter message Tuesday, Mnangagwa wrote: "On behalf of the people of Zimbabwe, I wish Prime Minister @BorisJohnson a speedy recovery and return to good health. We stand in solidarity with him and the British people during these challenging times."

- President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) April 7, 2020

In a statement Johnson's office said: "Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital."

