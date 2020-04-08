Sudan: Higher Committee Studies Possibility of Total Blockdown

7 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Government Official Spokesman , Faisal Mohammed Salih has underlined that the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies assigned its specialized committees to prepare final reports according to which a total BLOCKDOWN will be imposed in the country.

Faisal said in press statements following the meeting of the committee which held, Tuesday, at the Friendship Hall and chaired by the Member of the Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddig Tawer that the committee was briefed on the recent developments of Corona virus in the country and the efforts being exerted to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic.

