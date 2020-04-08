Sudan: UN - Response to Corona Requires Coordination to Continue Aid

Khartoum — Amid the biggest global challenge since World War II, 23 United Nations organizations have called on the government of Sudan to facilitate the provision of humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable people in Sudan, to contain, test and treat the emerging coronavirus.

In the year 2019, the United Nations and its partners had access to more than 7 million people in need and plan to reach 6.1 million people in need in 2020.

"The delivery of aid may be delayed or fail due to the pandemic if it is not coordinated properly," said the United Nations coordinator for development and humanitarian affairs in Sudan, Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, adding, "The United Nations remains and is providing aid in Sudan."

The number of corona cases in Sudan until April 7 were 14 confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus, with the possibility of quick increasing in the number of cases.

The United Nations specifically mentioned three areas that need coordination with Sudan government, which are: speeding up the entry of health and humanitarian workers into Sudan, speeding up or lifting travel restrictions within the country on key people, including medical and humanitarian workers inside Sudan, and allowing United Nations services for air transportation for humanitarian aid to continue carrying out certified domestic and external trips in line with the nature of life-saving programs.

"The United Nations is already coordinating with Sudan government in some of these areas, but as the new coronavirus spreads in Sudan, we need to ensure that this cooperation continues so that life-saving operations can reach those in need," Gwi-Yeop Son said.

Around 9.3 million people in Sudan are in need for humanitarian support in the year 2020.

The funding received for the United Nations humanitarian plan in Sudan has so far reached 14% only.