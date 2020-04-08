Sudan: Health Official - Well-Equipped Hospitals to Receive Coronavirus Confirmed Cases

7 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Khartoum State Health Ministry Director General, Dr. Al-Fateh Osman has affirmed that his ministry, in cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Health has prepared well-equipped hospital to receive the Coronavirus confirmed cases.

Dr.Al-Fateh interviewed by SUNA, Tuesday, revealed that 22 hospitals are now ready to sort out the pandemic cases and then, transfer them to the isolation centers.

"Since the emergence of the pandemic, a 36 bed were prepared in Khartoum Hospital, besides establishment of 80-bed Isolation Hospital in Jabra Emergency Hospital" He said.

He affirmed the provision of 100 bed equipped with ventilators in the ICU, referring to the training of the medical cadre operating in the ICUs.

