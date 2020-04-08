Sudan: No New Coronavirus Case Registered, Health Authorities Affirm

7 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

No new Coronavirus case registered, Health Authorities affirm

Khartoum, April.7 (SUNA)- The Epidemiological reports of the Federal Ministry of Health has affirmed that no new Coronavirus case has been registered and that the confirmed coronavirus pandemic cases reached 14, two out of them were announced today, Tuesday, at dawn.

The Technical Committee for combating Epidemics chaired by Dr. Hader Mohiedden in the presence of the specialized units in the ministry, the partners and the concerned circles , explained that the reports confirmed that no new death except, the two cases which were announced earlier.

" The total number of the suspected pandemic cases in isolation centers in Sudan, until, yesterday, Monday reached 199 case, 10 out of which are new suspected cases" the reports said.

