Medani — The Director of the General Health Emergencies and Epidemiological, in Gezira State, Dr. Al-Rasheed Mohammed Sidahmed , on Tuesday, affirmed that the suspected case of the Coronavirus , in the state tested negative.

DR. Al-Rasheed told SUNA explained that the second suspected case was not from Gezira, it came from Khartoum to attend social occasion, adding that Gezira State is free of suspected or infection of Coronavirus case.