Gambia: Fourteen Female Soldiers Released From Quarantine

Fourteen female soldiers of the Gambia Armed Forces were quarantined for 14 days upon returning from a peacekeeping training package in the United Arab Emirates.

The soldiers arrived in the Gambia on 20th of March 2020, but were isolated at the Badala Hotel for 14 days. Yesterday 6th April 2020, the soldiers were released after they tested negative of the virus.

The Deputy Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier General Mamat O. Cham presided over the welcome ceremony on behalf of CDS Drammeh at the Defense Headquarters.

Brigadier General Cham recognized the soldiers' professionalism, discipline and respect for the rule of law and WHO regulations as to how they were quarantined for 14 days.

DCDS assured that GAF would continue to give equal opportunities to female soldiers and officers especially in the area of training, welfare and appointment.

He expressed high hopes the GAF had in sending a group of soldiers comprising only females to a foreign land to train.

He also expressed his delight for the military command for the positive reports received from the hosts and organizers of the female trainees in terms of discipline.

According to the Facebook page of the Gambia Armed forces, Deputy CDS Cham briefed the female soldiers about the changes made in the GAF command.

Cham told the soldiers that the government will continue to do her best to maintain and equip the Armed forces so that it can fulfill its roles and functions.