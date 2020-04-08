Gambia: Court Fines 16 Drivers Each to Pay D5000 for Overloading

A trial magistrate in Kanifing on Monday convicted sixteen drivers for overloading their vehicles with passengers contrary to the recent Regulation by the Government to curb the global pandemic, Coronavirus.

Magistrate P.M. Sarr asked each of the sixteen (16) drivers to pay five thousand dalasis (5000) after they pleaded guilty to the offence as charged. The drivers were jointly charged by the police.

The convicted drivers were: Alhagie Basiru Jallow, Tijan Jeng, Muhammed Susu, Lamin Saidy Leigh, Saikou Bah, Ousman Fofana, Sambou Jobe, Lamin Fatty, Momodou Alieu Kinteh, Ousman Touray, Kawsu Sawaneh, Essa Jeng, Banna Saho, Oumar Touray, Fabakary Bajo and Basiru Secka.

According to the particulars of offence, the drivers jointly carried passengers more than the restricted number of passengers they were supposed to carry.

President Adama Barrow has declared a State of Emergency amidst the global pandemic, the Coronavirus. He also formulated Regulations after declaring the State of Emergency. One of the Regulations was for commercial drivers to reduce the number of passengers they are licensed to carry to half.

O.C Mballow, Inspector Sanyang, Inspector Trawally, Sergeants Darboe and Camara represented the Inspector General of Police in the case.

A police source told Foroyaa that other drivers will be arraigned today before the court on the same charge.