Tanzania: Enhance Goods' Quality, PS Says

8 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

SMALL producers and entrepreneurs have been advised to produce quality goods to compete in the local, regional and international markets, particularly now that demand for sanitary supplies is high.

"People need quality and standard goods. You cannot sell when your products are not eye-catching and of poor quality," Mr Juma Reli, the Permanent Secretary (PS) Ministry of Trade and Industries, said here when promoting skills empowerment to people engaged in entrepreneurship and manufacturing.

He said his office, through SMIDA, decided to help local producers improve home made goods to meet the international standard.

"People need standard sanitizers, toilet rolls, cleaning detergent, among others," Mr Reli said.

The Zanzibar Micro, Small and Medium Industry Development Agency (SMIDA) Director General Haji Abdulhamid said that they were encouraging all producers, starting from small to middle enterprises to improve skills so that goods meet the required standard for sale at home and in international markets.

Officers from 'Zanzibar Food and Drug Agency (ZFDA)' also reminded entrepreneurs in the country that the World Health Organization (WHO) had set guidelines to producers and manufacturers globally that they need to meet international standards.

At the meeting where participants observed socialdistancing, they promised to apply the acquired skills to improve their products.

However, they urged members of the public to expose to government authorities, people who make fake products.

They also reminded members of the public to embrace locally made products in order support local entrepreneurs who are eager to secure reliable markets.

