Tanzania: Shein, Majaliwa Lead Karume's Commemoration

ZANZIBAR President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein and Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, yesterday led Tanzanians during a special prayer on the 48th anniversary of the death of the architect of the Zanzibar Revolution, Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume.

The prayers were held at Chama Cha Mapinduzi Kisiwandui Head Offices in Unguja where various religious leaders led prayers for the late Karume and for the nation and the world in general, to be saved from the Covid-19 outbreak.

This year's national prayers for the late Karume, who was assassinated in 1972, involved few representatives with many activities cancelled, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The government has suspended all non- essential gatherings as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the novel virus.

Zanzibar's Mufti, Sheikh Saleh Omar Kaabi eulogized the first Zanzibar president, saying that during his lifetime, Karume stood for equality and ensured that his people had access to better housing.

He prayed to God to save Tanzania and the world in general from the coronavirus pandemic which have claimed thousands of lives globally.

Zanzibar Anglican Church Bishop Michael Henry Hafidh prayed for God's forgiveness, mercy and peace for the late Karume. He also prayed to God to help the world find a solution for the coronavirus pandemic.

Hindu religious leader, Yoges Pirocit also prayed for the former revolutionary leader, Karume, to rest in eternal peace.

The prayers for the commemoration of the death of the late Karume marked on April 7 every year, was attended by various former and current government leaders including Dr Amani Abeid Karume and some ministers from the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CCM Secretary General (Zanzibar) Abdalla Juma Sadalla, in his remarks, said that the late Karume was determined to build a national unity and inclusive government and he also wanted all his people to benefit from their country's resources.

Sadallah said Karume formed a special ministry for dealing with people's welfare as efforts to resolve challenges facing various classes of people in the society.

He said Karume will be remembered for his commitment to work for the interests of Zanzibaris and Tanzanians in general.

The Late Karume was shot dead while in his Kisiwandui Office in Unguja. He is remembered together with other heroes for their courage and willingness to fight for the poor and promote unity among Tanzanians.

According to media reports, Karume was killed by a gunman who ran behind him while he was playing a game commonly known as 'bao'.