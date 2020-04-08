Kenya: Victor Wanyama Talks About Football and Life in Canada

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is eager to stamp his authority at Montreal Impact and the Major League Soccer (MLS) when the competition resumes after the coronavirus pandemic is contained.

Wanyama moved to the Canadian giants early March from English Premier League (EPL) side Tottenham Hotspur.

"The Sporting Director Olivier Renard and Manager Thierry Henry explained their vision with the club and what they want to achieve and I was convinced. I couldn't resist the offer that was tabled and it was sealed quickly," Wanyama told Nation Sport.

He has now settled at the club and is eager to help the club achieve its targets.

"I am coping well. The team welcomed me very well and my teammates have helped me settle down quite fast," he said.

"As a team, our target is to do better than last season, stay in all competitions and try and win something. I am here to help the club do that and I will do my best to ensure we meet our goals for the season," he added.

RETIRE? NO, NOT ME

Wanyama, 28, has featured just once for the club before the coronavirus pandemic forced the league and all other competitions to be suspended. He has however noted some differences between MLS and the English Premier League (EPL).

"The football environment here is a bit different from England. In the UK the game is intense and the referees can let you go with some tackles but over here they are very strict and even the slightest of tackles will get you booked," he said.

"Football here is a bit different from the EPL in many aspects of the game. It is quick but not as quick and physical as the EPL," he added.

Many pundits had predicted he would retire and focus on his club career after moving to Canada but Wanyama, who has over 50 caps for Harambee Stars, says he is still eager to represent the national team.

"I don't know what the future holds but I am taking it day by day and trying to get better as a player. I love representing my country and we will see what happens as time goes by but at the moment I am still committed to Harambee Stars and I will give my services to my beloved country whenever called upon."