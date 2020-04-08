South Africa: Living With Wild Animals (Part Two) - Eat Them Like There's No Tomorrow

8 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Don Pinnock

As the world staggers under the catastrophic impact of eating a wild animal, probably a pangolin, the South African government has reclassified 130 wild animals as meat. The next pandemic could be round the corner with its epicentre at the southern tip of Africa.

South Africa has embarked on a mission to commercialise and commoditise wild animals. See: Does trophy hunting really benefit conservation and local communities? It has legalised the sale of rhino horn, failed to close down deeply discredited lion breeding facilities despite a Parliamentary resolution to do so, sanctioned the sale to Asia of lion bones for the production of fake tiger wine, allowed unrestricted fishing of dwindling shark populations and made a strong pitch at the recent CITES conference to open trade of elephant and elephant parts.

Underpinning this are some startling new regulations.

Late last year, 32 wild animals, including lions, giraffes, white and black rhinos, lions and cheetahs, were listed under the Animal Improvement Act, effectively rendering them farm animals subject to manipulation and consumption. They were listed in order "to provide for the breeding, identification and utilisation of genetically superior animals in order to improve the [food] production and performance of animals in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

