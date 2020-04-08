South Africa: Minister Thoko Didiza Sends Condolences Following Tragic Death of Six Farm Workers in Western Cape

press release

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza, MP has learnt with shock the death of 6 farmworkers and 22 injured in a motor vehicle accident in Dedoorns/Touwsriver in the Western Cape.

The Minister has been informed that the accident happened in the early morning of today at about 7am in the De Doorns/Touwsriver and the collision was between two trucks. One of the truck was carrying 28 farmer workers.

"I would like to send my deepest and sincere condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the diseased. What saddens me the most is that one of the diseased is a young lady who is also a mother of two year old twins" remarked Minister Didiza.

The Minister further wishes a speedy and full recovery to those injured in the accident.

"I take note that the farm workers met their untimely death on their way to work. These men and women are at the centre of producing food for our nation. The accident happens at the time in which their role has been to ensure food security for our country," she added.

The Minister would like to extend her appreciation to the Deputy Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha and a member of the Provincial Legislature Mr Pat Maraan who immediately went on scene and later visited the families of the deceased and the injured.