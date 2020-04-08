Somalia: Somali Musician Dies of Coronavirus in London

8 April 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Legendary Somali artist and music composer, Ahmed Ismail Hussein alias "Hudeydi" has passed away in London on Wednesday.

The 92-year-old famously known as the King of Oud succumbed to coronavirus after he was admitted to London hospital four days ago.

He was born in Berbera in 1928 and rose to become of the most celebrated artist and music composer in the Somali speaking nation.

Hudeydi rose to fame and played in Somalia during the 1950s and 1960s.

He moved to the United Kingdom in 1973 where he performed at private functions such as family weddings and taught others the instrument.

One of the most popular songs of the late king of Oud is Ur Hooyo or my mother's womb dedicated to his brother in 1968.

The late artist will be buried in London.

Messages of condolences and tribute have poured in the social media for Hudeydi.

