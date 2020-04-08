South Africa: The Lifesavers Who Fear Going to Work

analysis

Health workers across the world are in the frontlines dealing with the fallout of the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In Cape Town, nurses at state hospitals have spoken of their fear and anxiety and the lack of personal protective equipment.

"Every morning when we kiss our children and husbands goodbye when we go to work, we don't know if we will return healthy," said one petrified Cape Town nurse who works at a state clinic.

Several nurses spoke candidly to Daily Maverick about their fears of contracting the coronavirus as well as the other fears they need to face and overcome each day on the job.

The nurses revealed that they were provided with only one mask to use for an entire day and needed to hold on to these "for dear life". Healthcare workers said the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) increased their risk of contracting the virus.

Natasha, 40, (not her real name) from Ottery has been a nurse for 20 years and said she enjoyed her work until Covid-19 hit South Africa.

"Since the outbreak, going to work has become a nightmare. Every morning I get up at 5.30 to get ready for work....