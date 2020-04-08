Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Expands Network to Over 10 Remote Towns and Villages

Believing that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life, Lonestar Cell MTN says it is expanding its network to reach the most remote towns and villages across Liberia. So far, over a hundred (104) communities have been connected to the MTN network with new sites launched across 10 counties (Grand Cape Mount, Nimba, Bong, Gbarpolu, Maryland, River Gee, Sinoe, Lofa, Grand Gedeh), the company announced in a statement on Monday, April 6.

More than 338,000 people in these communities, which were not previously covered by any networks, can now make calls and send texts messages for the first time. The installation of these new sites means that customers no longer travel longer distances to search for a signal.

"This is part of the significant investment Lonestar Cell MTN is making to improve the experience for its customers and deliver reliable data and high-quality voice calls across Liberia," the company said.

Lonestar Cell MTN agents register new customers in Gbarzohn Jarwodee, Grand Gedeh County

Commenting on the new sites, Lonestar Cell MTN's Chief Executive Officer, Uche Ofodile said, "We have set a challenge for ourselves to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world in Liberia. Our continued network expansion is our way of ensuring that in the most remote parts of Liberia, people can now connect to their families and loved ones using the MTN network. The communities we have connected so far are just the start. We will continue to connect more communities as we go along. We are Liberia's brightest network and our customers, who we consider our Y'ello family, can rely on us to always provide quality and affordable telecommunications services everywhere they go."

Ensuring that people across Liberia are connected to the world is just one of the ways Lonestar Cell MTN is working to be good in Liberia.

Customers in the following locations can now use the MTN network to make good quality calls and send text messages to friends and family.