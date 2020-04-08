South Africa: Ndabeni-Abrahams Apologises for Breaching Lockdown Rules

Suspended Communications and Digital Technologies Minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, has expressed profuse regret for recently breaching the country's COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

In an apology to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the National Command Centre and South African society, the Minister said she hoped her apology would be accepted.

The apology comes after President Ramaphosa announced that he had placed the Minister on a two-month suspension for the misconduct.

A photo was circulated on social media showing the Minister having lunch at the home of Mr Mduduzi Manana, with a few other people, during the lockdown and social distancing period.

"I regret the incident and I am deeply sorry for my actions. I hope the President and South Africans will find it in their hearts to forgive me.

"The President has put me on a special leave with immediate effect. I undertake to abide by the conditions of the special leave.

"I wish to use this opportunity to reiterate the President's call for all of us to observe the lockdown rules. They are a necessary intervention to curb the spread of a virus that has devastated many nations," said Ndabeni-Abrahams in a statement.