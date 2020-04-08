South Africa: Berg River Canoe Marathon in Wait-and-See Mode

8 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Dave Macleod

With exactly three months to go to the 59th edition of the Berg River Canoe Marathon , the ultra-paddling classic is in a cautious wait-and-see mode as the country comes to grips with the national lockdown to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

All sporting events within the current lockdown period have either been postponed or cancelled, and with many other events after April 16th, including the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo which have been moved to 2021, under a cloud of uncertainty, the new team charged with organising and managing the Berg is monitoring the situation on a daily basis.

The four day race, scheduled for 8-11 July, has been taken over by BAHM Events, and they have planned a sweeping series of changes and innovations to invigorate the marathon, with a view at hosting the 60th anniversary event in 2021 in style.

"We are heavily guided by the directives from national and provincial government, and the departments of sport involved in the Western Cape," said BAHM Event's Brandon Macleod.

"With three months to go before the scheduled race dates no-one has any idea of the exact path that the Covid-19 outbreak will take in South Africa and how long the lockdown and restrictions on public gatherings will be in place, which makes it impossible to take firm decisions on the 2020 Berg yet," he added.

Rescheduling of sporting events calendars as a result of the coronavirus clampdown is a complex matter that all national sporting federations are wrestling with. In the case of the Berg Marathon, the event is heavily reliant on winter rainfall to bolster the levels of the Berg River to comfortably paddle-able levels.

Recent years have seen the rains arrive later in the Western Cape, truncating their river paddling season, with the river only flowing until the beginning of September.

"The nature of the event also requires a significant amount of advanced notice as it demands a lot of training and preparation for an athlete to be able to complete the 240km race safely and comfortably," Macleod pointed out.

"This is an event with a massive legacy and history, and the team that has been entrusted with running it is excited to harness that heritage and add new elements that will make it more appealing to the paddlers, their seconders, families and spectators," he said.

Local weather watchers point out that the Western Cape has a regular seven-year cycle, and with 2013 being the last year of consistently heavy rains, the region may well be in for good rains in 2020, and with it premium paddling conditions.

More information can be found at www.berg.org.za

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.