Zimbabwe: We Stopped 'Young Dictator' Chamisa From Winning 2018 Election - Gutu

Former MDC-T Vice President Obert Gutu says his political outfit only contested the 2018 national elections to block MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa from winning the plebiscite.

The MDC-T presidential candidate was Thokozani Khupe who was a few months before that election involved in a fierce battle with then co-vice president Nelson Chamisa to replace MDC founding president Morgan Tsvangirai who had died in February 2018.

Chamisa muscled his way to the helm of the main opposition at the expense of the rest. Khupe, Gutu and a few other senior officials left the party in frustration and formed a splinter organisation.

However, Chamisa now faces a new set of challenges altogether after the Supreme Court ruled last week his ascendancy to the top post within the main opposition was illegitimate.

The court has since ruled Khupe should be Acting President of MDC as the party prepares for an extraordinary congress to elect a new leader within three months.

However, in an interview with New Zim TV this week, Gutu claimed the only reason why the Khupe led MDC contested in the 2018 election was to stop Chamisa from being elected president of Zimbabwe.

"The 2018 election for us was a brave statement. We said let's stop this young dictator (Chamisa) from getting to State House and indeed we stopped him," Gutu said.

"In (the) 2023 (election), we will stop him because we know what he is, a little dictator," he added.

In the 2018 election, Chamisa lost with a narrow margin to President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was contesting on a Zanu PF ticket. Khupe garnered a paltry 45 000 votes.

However, Chamisa is disputing the 2018 presidential election results insisting the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) rigged the outcome in favour of Mnangagwa.