South Africa: President Ramaphosa Sends Well Wishes to UK Prime Minister

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, a speedy recovery.

Johnson is currently in ICU after testing positive for COVID-19.

"We wish Prime Minister Boris Johnson a full and speedy recovery, and we are sending our support to him and to the people of the United Kingdom.

"We are going through a most challenging period, but we shall overcome.

"Our thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time," President Ramaphosa said.

Johnson was admitted to the intensive care unit at St. Thomas Hospital in London, on Monday.