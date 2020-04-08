South Africa: 18-Year-Old to Reappear in Court for Alleged Rape of a Minor

8 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

An 18-year-old man is expected to reappear in the Potchefstroom Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 09 April 2020, for allegedly raping his eight-year-old cousin.

The accused was remanded in custody upon first court appearance on Monday, 06 April 2020 following his apprehension on Saturday for allegedly raping the minor at their grandmother's house in Ikageng Location outside Potchefstroom.

According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the minor and the suspect were watching movies on the laptop when the incident occurred in the evening on Friday, 03 April 2020. It is alleged that the minor's older sister called her immediately after the incident. The sister became suspicious when she saw the zip of the young girl's trouser down. Upon being asked about that, the young girl told her older sister that the suspect raped her. The victim was taken to the Doctor for examination. Subsequent to confirmation of rape, a case was opened and the suspect was arrested. It came out during investigation that it was not for the first time the suspect raped the young girl.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West welcomed the arrest and cautioned that that the police will not hesitate to take drastic action alleged sexual offenders.

