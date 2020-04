An early morning fishing trip has ended tragically after a crocodile mauled a 41-year-old man to death in Chienge district of Luapula Province.

Relatives responding to Evaristo Chansa's screams for help arrived at the spot to find he had already suffered fatal injuries. His legs had been eaten and his stomach and chest ripped up by the reptile.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the tragic incident happened on Kalungwishi river in Chapama village at the weekend.

