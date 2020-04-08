South Africa: North West Provincial Commissioner Condemns Mob Justice Incident

8 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned in the strongest possible terms an incident in which approximately 70 members of the community allegedly attacked and killed three males on Monday, 06 April 2020 in Hebron near Ga-rankuwa.

Police were called to Kagisanong Sports ground at about 05:00 after three victims were reportedly assaulted by members of the community. According to information at our disposal, the trio, aged between 20 and 25 were assaulted after being accused of committing burglaries around Kagisanong Township. The victims were allegedly fetched from their residential places and taken to the sports ground where they were assaulted with assortments of objects. The victims who sustained serious injuries, were certified dead at the scene. The police are investigating three counts of murder.

The Provincial Commissioner condemned the conduct of those involved in the atrocity and made it clear that taking the law into one's own hands is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in the province. Furthermore, he indicated that the police will work hard to ensure that those who perpetrated the act are brought to justice.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

