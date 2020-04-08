Nigeria: Insurgency War - PDP Urges Buhari to Emulate Chadian President

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to emulate the Chadian President, Idris Deby, who personally led his troops to root out insurgents and freed Nigerian territories and soldiers held captive by terrorists in the northern part of Borno State.

The party's call is predicated on the fact that the development is already triggering questions among Nigerians regarding the commitment and capacity of Buhari as president and commander-in-chief to lead the fight against insurgency in the country.

PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was worried that the silence of President Buhari who, as the C in-C, who had promised to lead from the front, is ominous and has opened the security apparatchik to a plethora of innuendos, claims and counter-claims in the public space.

According to the statement, "Our party is worried that the president has chosen silence again at a time when he needs to stand up and take action to assure our citizens of their safety as well as efforts being made by his administration against the insurgency."

The PDP urged the Buhari presidency to learn from President Deby of Chad and show commitment in the fight against terrorism beyond speeches and empty statements from the comfort of the Aso Villa.

The party commended immensely the values and the sacrifices by the Nigerian gallant troops who are risking their lives on harm's way to safeguard the country against the insurgents despite the daunting challenges they confront daily.

The PDP also called on all Nigerians to remain vigilant and continue to pray for the country at this trying time.