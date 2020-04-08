Nigeria: House Minority Caucus Rejects Invitation of Chinese Doctors

Abuja — The minority caucus in the House of Representatives kicked against the decision of the federal government to import Chinese doctors into the country over the deadly COVID-19.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, had at a meeting on Monday between the leadership of the House and the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, gave the support of the legislative arm to the decision of the federal government to allow Chinese doctors into the country.

The Speaker however insisted that the Chinese medical personnel coming to Nigeria to assist in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic must undergo the necessary checks as provided by Nigeria.

But in a statement issued yesterday, the Leader of the Caucus, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, warned against bringing in medical personnel from the epicenter of the dreaded disease , saying it would expose the nation to further danger.

He stated categorically that Nigerian doctors and nurses are doing well so far in managing the scourge, but expressed fears that bringing in Chinese medical personnel, whose status, intentions and scope cannot be easily ascertained and controlled is totally against the national interest.

The caucus therefore called on the federal government to immediately rescind its decision and jettison all plans to import doctors from the hotbed of the plague into our country at this critical time.

He stated: "The federal government should note the apprehensions of Nigerians and professional bodies including the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) over the decision.

"Bringing in Chinese medical personnel, whose status, intentions and scope cannot be easily ascertained and controlled is totally against our national interest."

The caucus noted that this is particularly after alleged escalated of the pandemic in certain countries after Chinese doctors were reportedly involved, in addition to widespread trepidations over the safety of medical equipment and kits from China at this point in time.

The Minority leader stressed that at such critical time, the safety and wellbeing of the citizens must be paramount and anything that is capable of further jeopardising their lives must be avoided.

Elumelu however commended Nigerians for their resilience and collaborative effort in fighting the spread of the pandemic in the country.