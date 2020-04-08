Uganda: How Government Plans to Raise Taxes for 2020/21

8 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Moses Kyeyune

The government targets a total revenue collection of Shs21.4 trillion to support the budget for 2020/21. Out of the targeted amount, Shs19.89t will come from direct taxes imposed by the Uganda Revenue Authority, Shs1.5 trillion from Non-Tax Revenues such as fines and bank charges while Shs83.1b will come from appropriation in aid (income that government departments are authorised to retain at source).

To achieve this ambitious revenue target, the government plans to increase taxes to a tune of Shs2.7 trillion. The government on Tuesday presented tax measures through which it will be able to raise some of the required taxes. From the projections seen by the Daily Monitor, the government intends to raise Shs1.8b from stamp duty; Shs 381.9 from Excise Duty and Shs67b from Value Added Tax.

The government also anticipates that the country will earn up to Shs293.1b from income tax. The Minister of Finance, Mr Matia Kasaija, indicates that the new measures, if adopted by Parliament, will address changes in the exchange rate depreciation while generating revenue, and promoting local and international airlines.
Meanwhile, under the excise duty, the government has introduced a Shs10,000 tax levy on every kilogramme of polythene bags in what Mr Kasaija calls a spirit intended to conserve the environment.

The government proposes a Shs44.07 trillion budget for the year 2020/21, whereby Shs29.9 trillion will be provided domestically through the Consolidated Fund and the rest will come from external funding sources such as aid, grants and loans.
To this end, the government has undertaken to revise tax measures by increasing revenue targets.
mkyeyune@ug.nationmedia.com

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.