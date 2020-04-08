Nigeria: Kano Govt Bans 2 Popular Movie Series On Arewa24

Kano state censorship board has ordered a Kano based satellite TV channel Arewa24 to with immediate effect desist from showing two popular Drama TV series for allegedly violating its laws.

The series Kwana Casa'in and Gidan Badamasi were among the best series cherished by millions of Hausa movie enthusiasts around the world.

According to a letter personally signed and addressed to the Managing Director Arewa24 by the Executive Director, Kano state Censorship Board, Alhaji Ismai'la Na'abba Afakallah, the TV channel has 48 hours to suspend anything to do with the said movie series.

Afakallah claimed that the movie defied sections 100 and 102 of the Kano state censorship board laws (2001), thus debasing cherished cultural values and norms of the people of the state.

