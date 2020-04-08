Namibia: Mariental Farm Residents Assess Losses

Affected ostrich farm residents near Mariental on Friday assessed the damage caused by last week's cloudburst.

The farm is located about 4 km east of Mariental.

The cloudburst, which resulted in over 100 mm rain in less than an hour on the eastern side of the town, caused the nearby Aub River to flood its banks on Thursday, leaving nine homes at the ostrich farm and a local golf course building under water.

Most of the affected residents, who said it was the first flooding they had experienced at the farm, were not at home when the catastrophe hit the farm.

They spent the better part of Friday mopping up mud and throwing out damaged belongings.

"When the heavy downpour started, peeping through my widow I saw water levels rising, but when the sand embankment collapsed, I knew I had to prepare myself for the worst," said Peet Viljoen, a farm resident who was at home when the cloudburst struck.

Viljoen, who sells second-hand goods for a living, said he tried preventing the water from streaming into his house by stuffing doors with blankets, but within seconds the water level in the house had risen to about 2 m.

He said he couldn't move his two vehicles to higher ground in time.

"I have also lost livestock, including turkeys and bunnies. Only my pigeons survived," Viljoen said.

He said he also lost tools worth thousands of dollars, which he had recently bought to start a tyre repairs service project. Viljoen said he now faces the financial burden of replacing ruined items and repairing damage as he is not insured against floods.

"I haven't assessed the damage yet, but I can tell it's massive," he said.

Another resident, Fanie Cronje, said he had lost electrical appliances worth N$150 000, but added the items were insured.

He said the flood hit the farm shortly after he had arrived home.

"When it happened we were trapped inside the house and wouldn't dare to go out to pack sandbags to keep the water from flooding the houses.

We were terrified, because it was a lot of water, but we kept calm," he said.

Burger Smit said he suffered a loss of 80%, but is also insured.